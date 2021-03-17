Digital Exclusive: BBBS of Siouxland to raise money for mentors program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Siouxland will be hosting a fundraiser next week that will bring a little green to folks’ gardens and support a good cause.

“Special events have been really tricky to pull off due to social distancing and wearing masks and sometimes people just don’t feel safe going to a special event so, we had to think outside of the box to figure out how to raise money and keep people safe. So, we thought why not a plant sale,” said Kristie Arlt, executive director of BBBS of Siouxland.

Siouxlanders can purchase from 20 types of plants online or by phone and the organization will send deliver them.

“We have a variety. So, you have everything from a hanging plant that has flowering baskets to just greenery-type plants, so we have 20 varieties. they’re all $20,” said Arlt.

The event will raise money that will go to the organizations’ mentoring program.

“We are hoping to raise about $10,000 through this plant sale so, we have to sell a lot of plants, obviously, to do that, but that money generated through this sale goes a long way to help all the wonderful kids that are in our program,” said Arlt.

The fundraiser begins on March 22 and ends on April 18.