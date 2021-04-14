Digital Exclusive: BBBS of Siouxland holds in-person mentor recruitment event at WITCC

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Being able to meet and recruit people to become a mentor for younger kids face-to-face is now a reality for one local non-profit.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland held a recruitment event at the Western Iowa Tech Community College on Wednesday.

“I would say that it’s refreshing because it’s different from connecting with people through social media, through phone calls, through Zoom, where this is in-person like we like our connection with our ‘littles’ to be in-person,” said Jetske Wauran, BBBS of Siouxland.

Jetske Wauran, director of marketing and recruitment for the organization, said the in-person recruitment for mentors is more profound than a phone call.

“I know this community would definitely benefit from having more children have role models. I know with Tom’s family, he’s the youngest in his family,” said Trang Nguyen, a potential “big.”

For one potential big brother with no younger siblings, having a “little” would be brand new for him.

“I’m a pretty quiet guy; I’m more of a listener than anything else. I guess more of a support, more of teaching some skills that aren’t getting taught anymore,” said Tom Bell, another potential “big.”

The organization mentions they’re starting to see men sign up to be mentors but still need more “big brothers.”

Kendra Bergenske, Library Services Manager at the college, said it was a natural step for them to help raise awareness about mentoring.

“When students graduate from us, they live and work in our communities. So, it makes sense to bring community agencies on our campus so our students can connect with them through their college careers and into their professional lives,” said Kendra Bergenske, WITCC.

Having the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland’s recruitment event on the college campus also helps connect them with the faculty.

“This is incredible, and I think it goes to show another reason how Western Iowa Tech Community College is very engaged with the community. We bring various community partners onto campus and our library to really share the services that they have in the city,” said Revathi Truong, a potential “big.”

Wauran has been a mentor for several years and says being there for a child in their lives makes a huge difference.

“Simply by hanging out with them, by listening to them, it’s that simple because a lot of these children don’t have access to them because maybe their parents are working two full-time jobs,” said Jetske Wauran, BBBS of Siouxland.

The non-profit will be holding another recruitment event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College.