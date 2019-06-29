Digital Exclusive: Baby goat yoga

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday morning a local nonprofit animal shelter held it’s first baby goat yoga fundraiser.
The Siouxland Humane Society had two sessions of baby goat yoga Saturday morning with the help of Underground Yoga and Pam Kroll for supplying the goats.
With the first session filling up within an hour, they decided to add a second one. Even with adding a second session, they still had to turn people away because it filled up again.
The Siouxland Humane Society raised over $2,000 at this event.
Since they had a lot of success with it, they are looking at bringing it back next year.