Digital Exclusive: Authorities, local farmers search for escaped cattle after I-29 semi crash

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – An early morning crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 29 that involved a cattle hauler rolling over on its side carrying around 105 calves.

According to the Salix Fire and Rescue, the trailer broke open and around 70 calves were able to escape. The escape of the cattle led to the closure of the Interstate for a couple of hours.

“Takes some special equipment, Climbing Hill with the EOC operation over there, we have some trailers that have some specialized equipment on it. They brought over some of their equipment, brought over one of the trailers that filled with cattle pin material, gates that we could put and actually carol the cattle into it,” said Fire Chief Justin Iverson, Salix Fire and Rescue.

Fire Chief Justin Iverson said they used a different kind of saw to cut the trailer open and get the cattle out.

Authorities were also able to get some help from cattle farmers in the area and let officials use their pins and facilities to unload cattle.

“We just calling neighbors and rounded up some corral panels and stuff like that, four-wheelers and ATVs to run around and try to find them and get them captured up as quick as we could before they get on the Interstate and get the ones on the Interstate off the Interstate and get them caught and in a pin,” said Kurt Paulsen, a local farmer.

Paulsen said the escaped cattle will be taken to a vet to be checked out, see how they’re getting along, and get everything taken care of.

There were between 15 and 20 local farmers who came out to help officials search for the rest of the escaped cattle.

“We had a corral set up down here and actually missed the corral, but a local farmer here had a corral. We had four-wheelers, and we got around them and just drove them into his corral, and that’s where they’re at now,” said Paulsen.

Chief Iverson mentions the driver did sustain minimal injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The cattle hauler was able to be back on its wheels with the help of Stockton Towing.

“Stockton showed up with a couple of their big wreckers and some of their smaller equipment, a Bobcat. They took care of getting the semi righted back up. They got it hauled off and took care of most of the cleanup portion for us,” said Fire Chief Iverson.

Officials reported 11 of the cattle in the cattle hauler died due to the rollover and currently still looking for six remaining escaped cattle.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).