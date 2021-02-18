Digital Exclusive: Art Center exhibits elementary students work for Youth Art Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center is showcasing the creativity of elementary students across Siouxland in the 32nd Annual Youth Art Exhibit.

The exhibit was organized by the education coordinator, Debra Marqusee.

“I have experienced quite a few of these Youth Art Month shows and it’s just so thrilling when the teachers bring in the artwork and they bring it in boxes and I get to pull it out and look at it, and it’s very, very exciting,” said Marqusee.

275 works of art from 18 different Siouxland schools were submitted for the exhibit with 72 of them being chosen based on their outstanding quality by a juror.

“Since most of the kids are in some ways following assignments by the teachers, it’s sometimes tough to know where one kid might shine a little bit more than the other, but it tends to be kind of a sense of when a kid is able to take, so we’re celebrating elementary school students right now, particularly when a kid has an idea or makes certain decisions that puts a little bit of themselves into the project so they’re not just merely following exactly what the teachers instructs, which is usually good, but maybe goes a little bit extra,” said Todd Behrens, director of the Sioux City Art Center.

The exhibit features art styles ranging from self-portraits to collages to sculptures.

“They should be very proud of the work they have done and I think it will up their confidence for sure, and like I said, just that pride in knowing that they have created this lovely work and that it is being acknowledged and it’s on exhibit, not very many kids get to exhibit their artwork in a museum,” said Marqusee.

The exhibit will remain open until April 11.