Digital Exclusive: Art Camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Today was the first day of the third camp session for the Art Center’s two-week-long art camp.

The Sioux City Art Center has been putting on an Art Camp for most of the summer with two, two-week, Tuesdays through Thursdays only, sessions already under their belt. The third session started on Tuesday, July 9.

KCAU 9 Digital was there to get an inside look at what the morning session taught the campers.

They were in three different classes where they learned about clay art, graffiti lettering and wood projects.

During the clay session, the kids learned that clay can be soft and weak. They also learned that if the clay is getting lumpy, they can just dip their fingers in water and smooth it out.

When they were in the graffiti lettering, they learned about different 3D letter types and during the wood project class, they used their imagination to create an art piece out of random pieces of wood.

After the camp, their projects get displayed in the Gilchrist Learning Center.

For more information about the art camp or to sign up for one of the last two camps click here.