Digital Exclusive: All woman organization helps empower other women and gives back to community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Junior League of Sioux City is an organization of women who are committed to promoting volunteerism, promoting women in the community, and improving the community through leadership and action.

The Junior League of Sioux City (JLSC) meets once a month to discuss topics about the community and how to better the community as a whole.

The organization was founded back in 1921 and has continued to bring women into leadership positions through volunteering in the community.

“We believe in placing women into positions, leadership positions within the organization. Then from there, training them in those positions. It might not be something they have a lot of education in,” Abby Rook, Vice President in Marketing, Junior League of Sioux City shared.

Abby also added that she has no educational background in marketing, but becoming the vice president of marketing for JLSC has not only taught her some of the ins and outs of marketing, but it has also taught her more about herself and the club as a whole.

The women get together to discuss how they can make the community better and how they can give back to the community.

They help with building projects around the area, such as the sensory garden at Camp High Hopes. Not only do they pick the projects they want to do, but they also get down and dirty by helping build the projects.

The JLSC has helped build community projects that can be enjoyed by all like the hands-on gallery in the Sioux City Art Center, the sensory garden at Camp High Hopes, and a handicap accessible garden at Spalding Elementary School, just to name a few projects.

The group hopes to continue to help women find leadership roles in the community and throughout their lives by volunteering, encouraging one another, and helping the community become a better and more enjoyable place for all.

The group is open to all women 21 and older, and they meet once a month at various locations around Sioux City.

For more information about the Junior League of Sioux City, you can visit their website or their Facebook Page.