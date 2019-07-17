Digital Exclusive: All about paint

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The ISU University Extension offered a one-day summer camp Wednesday morning that taught kids from pre-k to fifth-grade the basics of painting 101.

The camp was held at the Midtown Family and Community Center in Sioux City from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. July 17.

At this day camp, the kids started off by learning some of the basics from the elements of design to the principles of design. This included elements such as:

Shaps

Types of lines

Color

Texture

Space (such as negative and positive)

Rythm

Proportion

Emphasis

Balance

Unity

Once they got these elements down, they brainstormed on ideas that they could paint throughout their day at the camp. They came up with the idea of sticking to realism.

They started by deciding to draw a flower. The would write the word at the top of their picture and then paint it. After they finished, they would move onto their next painting. They would use the last letter from the word of their previous picture to create a picture that started with that letter.

For example, they started with the word flower. They would proceed to paint a flower and incorporate the elements they learned about to make their picture a masterpiece. Once they finished that masterpiece, they would move onto the next image, but it would have to start with the last letter of the word flower, so an “r” in this case. So their next masterpiece would start with an “r”, and they would follow that pattern throughout the day.

They got to learn about some different types of paints like acrylic vs. watercolor. This showed them how each paint is used and how each type of paint looks different from the last. They also got to experiment with using different sized brushes and their very own fingers. This showed them the different types of textures you can get with the different types of utensils used to paint.