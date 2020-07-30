Digital Exclusive: Abraham Lincoln statue at Grandview Park vandalized

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Grandview Park was vandalized once again but this time in a different spot.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) received a report at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning of vandalism at the Abraham Lincoln statue.

“Officers responding found that someone had painted the statue red and also tied a flag around its neck,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, SCPD.

The Abraham Lincoln statue had paint on it’s head, torso, hands, and feet.

Sgt. McClure said the vandalism happened during the overnight hours of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The flag was removed and City crews were able to remove most of the paint off of the statue by early Wednesday afternoon.

“The [Grandview] Park holds a significant place to the community, I believe as well, because we have so many different events and festivals there. It’s kind of become a centerpiece of Sioux City,” said Sgt. McClure, SCPD.

It’s the second time this week that the Grandview Park was vandalized.

“It’s extremely frustrating. We take a lot of pride in this park, but our reaction right away is to get it cleaned up right away and not leave any trace of anything that’s been left behind,” said Matt Salvatore, Director of the Sioux City Park & Recreation Department.

The main focus at Grandview Park is having security cameras around the Bandshell. The department will be monitoring the outer areas of the park.

“It’s a lot more difficult because of the infrastructure, and power, and everything; light poles being available. So nothing immediately, but if issues continue then we’ll take a look at it,” said Salvatore.

Sioux City Police said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this recent vandalism, please call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

We are seeking information on the vandalism of the Lincoln statue at Grandview Park. Call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS if you have information. https://t.co/eZENRhO39C — Sioux City Police (@SiouxCityPolice) July 29, 2020

