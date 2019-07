SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With it being flea and tick season for pets, it is important to make sure the topical medications are being applied correctly.

Tiffanie, a dog trainer at the Sioux City Pet Smart, explains how topical flea and tick works.

Tiffanie said it is a good idea to wait a few days before and after you bathe your pet before applying the topical flea and tick.

And remember most flea and tick prevention need to be reapplied every moth.