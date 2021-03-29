Digital Exclusive: 7 unexpected ways to boost your immune system

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A walk down a nature trail or having a laugh every day may be more beneficial to our health than we thought.

These are some ways you may not expect that contribute to a strong immune system.

Getting the best sleep you can

If you’re unable to get eight hours of sleep, small changes can improve sleep quality. Changes like getting a new pillow, “winding down” before bed, keeping the room quiet, or playing white noise will improve sleep.

Flavor your foods

Cooking with herbs and spices will create satisfying meals leading to fewer snack cravings. It works very well for someone trying to eat healthier.

Meditate your own way

Helps reduce stress, anxiety and decreases blood pressure that can be different from person to person. Sitting quietly, practicing yoga, taking a walk, etc. Set aside some “you” time.

Spend some time outside

The ambient sounds of nature greatly reduce stress and the Vitamin D provided by the sunlight helps the immune system.

Wash your hands and don’t touch your face

Doing this gets rid of viruses and bacteria that may be hiding on your skin. Keeping your hands away from your face prevents them from getting to your, mouth, eyes, and nose.

Write stuff down

Making an exercise and diet schedule or a grocery list gives us a structure to follow making it less likely to order out.

Laughter is the best medicine

Laughing releases endorphins, it increases oxygen intake and reduces stress. Watch something you enjoy on Netflix, watch a show you’ve never seen before, or get a joke of the day desk calendar.

Find a way to laugh every day.