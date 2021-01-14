Digital Exclusive: 5 things to keep in mind in preparing for the upcoming blizzard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Most of the Siouxland area has seen high winds and snow flying around, with a blizzard warning going into effect on Thursday evening.

Law enforcement officials said preparation for the upcoming weather will help keep you safe, if something bad happens.

“If you’re not prepared, you don’t have an extra blanket in your car, and it takes first responders two hours to get to you, or we can’t find you, you could get cold. So we want to make sure you’re safe that way, medically, hypothermia, have extra clothing, things of that nature,” said Sgt. Chris Jansen, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Chris Jansen of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said five things people need to know for the upcoming weather are:

If you don’t have to drive, don’t, but if you have to, let somebody know where you’re going and the route you’re taking.

Give yourself extra time for driving in the weather to reach your destination.

Make sure your cellphone is charged and have extra batteries.

Allow more room between your car and the vehicle that’s in front of you.

Have extra equipment in your vehicle such as water, food, flashlight, and first aid kit

“It’s just be prepared, pay attention to the weather, watch the news, make sure you’re aware of what’s going on and where it’s going on, and road conditions. If you have to travel, the news will give you those conditions on the roads and 511,” said Sgt. Jansen.

People will also need to look out for snowplows because they will not be able to see cars with snow flying off the roads.

Sgt. Jansen mentions drivers shouldn’t crowd the snow plows because they are out there making the roads safe to travel.

He adds if you do end up being stranded on the side of the road during the storm, stay with your vehicle until first responders arrive.