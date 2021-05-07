Digital Exclusive: 3 local siblings to honor late mom with Mother’s Day concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People in a local senior citizen retirement community were able to get a preview of a Mother’s Day concert on Friday.

Three siblings from Sioux City brought classical music into The Heritage at Northern Hills for people to listen to and enjoy.

“Music is a way of communicating. There’s [a] tremendous amount of feelings and beauty in the music. So, to express that is others is vitally important,” said Eric Grossman, a violinist.

Eric Grossman, a violinist who currently lives in New York, said the Mother’s Day concert will be in memory of their mom, which falls on the second anniversary of her death.

“We’ve been wanting to do this ever since and knew that we would, but logistics are always difficult because we all live in different places around the country,” said Collette Abel, a viola player.

Collette Abel, a viola player who now lives in the Indianapolis area, said playing music with her siblings is a joy.

Grossman mentions most of the people who will be attending Sunday’s concert knew their mother.

“My mother was an extraordinary human being…She gave me the gift and I, in turn, try to give that same gift to my family, my children,” said Grossman.

Michele Grossman, a pianist and staff member at Morningside University, said they’re able to honor local moms by performing a couple of music pieces inspired by mothers.

“I had another friend that recently told me that the Shriners’ had always performed a Mother’s Day concert. I was thinking, ‘Well, you know if people like to go to concerts on Mother’s Day, what a more beautiful experience,” said Michele Grossman, a pianist.

All three siblings received positive feedback from the residents at The Heritage at Northern Hills. The Mother’s Day concert will take place at Eppley Auditorium on Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information on the Mother’s Day concert, see the Facebook post below.