Digital Exclusive: 3 local organizations to donate free boxes of meat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods, and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will be distributing free boxes of meat to the community once again.

It’s the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started that all three local organizations have come together for this kind of donation event.

The goal of the event is to help people that have been affected by the pandemic.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get as much food out into the community to ensure that those in need are able to access healthy food,” said Valarie Petersen, Development Director of Food Bank of Siouxland.

Tyson Foods recently donated more than 40,000 pounds of meat to help feed those in need. The donations are chicken breasts and chicken breast pieces in four-pound bags.

It will feed about 10,000 individuals and families which equals about 160,000 meals.

“If the Y[MCA] can help families, even just a little bit, by providing this donation that Tyson has given to the Food Bank, you know, can help, to me, it helps accomplish and is successful in accomplishing our mission, and that is to help strengthen the foundations of our community,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

There will be a Tyson truck in the YMCA parking lot, and people can drive up, get in the line of cars, and receive the free packaged meat.

“It’s easier to distribute the meat this way than to try and find freezer space here at the Food Bank [of Siouxland] since our space is limited, so that’s why we have it set up this way,” said Valarie Petersen, Development Director of Food Bank of Siouxland.

The event on Thursday will be from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or when all of the meat is gone with no appointments needed.

“The gratitude and the appreciation from people of our community being able to not have to worry about a few meals is just incredible,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The protein donation is being made to celebrate Tyson’s 60th Anniversary of IBP’s founding in 1960.

“We are proud to support the Food Bank of Siouxland with this contribution. Tyson Fresh Meats was originally founded in 1960 as Iowa Beef Packers, Inc., and we are proud to honor our hallmark brand’s legacy by championing hunger relief efforts to agencies and helping bring food to those in need,” said Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats.

