Digital Exclusive: 3 local organizations hold third successful free meat distribution event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – For the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, three local organizations came together to put together a free meat distribution event.

The event was held once again in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

After last week’s two-hour record-breaking distribution event, Tyson was ready to make preparations for the next event.

“Tyson actually went to work to get another truck and they wanted to do it again. So they asked myself and they asked the Food Bank of Siouxland if we would be willing to do it. And of course, we wanted to help because there are so many people in need right now,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The line was very long and went all the way across the bridge in Downtown Sioux City from Iowa to Nebraska.

Thursday’s noon distribution event started earlier than expected with people showing up as early as 7 a.m.

“I really appreciate what they’re doing for our community,” said Karen Gatzemeyer, a free meat receiver.

“I think it’s a great thing. You know, I just heard about it, took a while to get over here, there’s a lot of people but it’s good. There’s probably a lot out there that need [the protein],” said Michael Lundgren, another free meat receiver.

Each of the three stations with three people: one opening the door, one taking the number of individuals in a household, and one putting the box in the car.

The distribution event handed out between 1,200 and 1,300 boxes of protein, which is about 40,000 pounds of meat.

“As an essential worker, the people that I serve they’re not able to work right now. So, we’re trying to help them stretch their money out a little bit further,” said Sue, a free meat receiver.

“[I] want to be able to share this with my family. Me and my family, share it with the rest of my family because some of them can’t get here. So, I want to make sure that it’s used and make sure that other people get what they need,” said Cynthia Martinez, free meat receiver.

The event broke the previous distribution event’s record time of two hours by 10 minutes.

Between the three free meat events, there have been more than 601,600 meals handed out to people.

