Digital Exclusive: 2020 pet licenses are now available for Sioux City pet owners

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As 2019 is winding down, its time for Sioux City residents to renew their pet licenses.

“Cats and dogs, rather they’re inside or outside, are required for licenses,” Chris Wall with Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said.

Residents of Sioux City are allowed to have three licensed pets, either two dogs and one cat or two cats and one dog, but not three of the same species.

If residents have three dogs or three cats, they can apply for a two-year excess domestic animals permit. The cost is $10.

“They [the city] do like an aerial map around your house. I think it’s like 100 feet around your house. Basically’ you have to go to knock on doors and ask your neighbors’ to sign off that their okay with you having an excess domestic animals permit,” Wall explained.

The cost to get a pet license depends on rather the pet is spayed or neutered.

“Neutered cats or dogs are $15, an unneutered cat is $31 and an unneutered dog is $50,” Wall informed us.

However, if licenses aren’t renewed before March 1, the city will add a late fee of $15. If it’s still not renewed before April 1, the late fee goes up to $20 and it will increase to $25 after May 1.

If an impounded pet is not licensed, the owner will be given a ‘fix-it ticket’ and two weeks to get to purchase a license. If the pet owner fails to license their pet, they will be given a citation of $185.

To obtain a license, pet owners can go to either Sioux City City Hall or Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue with a current proof of rabies vaccine.