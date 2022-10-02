SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City will be hosting an event on Thursday that will have a conversation centered on immigration and connections through the viewpoint of Latina/o/x and indigenous community members.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the “Difference is Dialogue” event will be held at 6 p.m. in the 3rd-floor gallery of the Sioux City Art Center.

The release stated that the event will be live-streamed on the Sioux City Diversity Facebook page.

The event will have the Turn of the Sea display, which features paintings by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez. The release stated that Friedemann-Sanchez’s work is rooted in her Columbian ancestry, knowledge of South America’s Indigenous cultures, and their encounter with Spanish explorers.

More details the release provided about Friedemann-Sanche’s work included that she approaches her work with a feminist perspective and a cultural anthropologist. She researches historical decorative art to better understand the structures of colonialism and racial identity.

View a virtual gallery here.