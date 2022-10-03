SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– As the harvest season continues in Siouxland, many farmers are rebudgeting due to high diesel prices.

A gallon of diesel costs a dollar more than other fuels, like the gasoline for cars, with some farmers averaging 360 acres of land. It doesn’t take long before they feel the price difference.

“A lot of these big machines, you’re talking size-able tanks in order to cover a field and so if I’ve got that quarter section where I’m covering 160 acres, that diesel adds up,” said Chad Hart, an Economics Crop Markets Specialist at Iowa State University.

Farm equipment uses two or more gallons an acre when harvesting crops. To help mitigate diesel prices, farmers are buying less chemicals, fertilizers, and looking for cheaper feed.

“One way for me is, we just do less tillage work. With the dry conditions and the high fuel prices. There won’t probably be a lot of fall field work. It’s making us be more cautious on how much tillage work we’re doing, we’re not idling our equipment as much as we use to as well,” said Randy Kroksh, an Akron farmer.

Diesel prices are $1.41 higher compared to the previous year. However, diesel prices are slowly trickling down in cost. The past three months, diesel prices dropped more than $1 in cost, according to eia.gov.

Hart predicts prices should be better come next harvest season.

“If you look at, especially at diesel, a lot of it is still linked to what we are seeing with crude oil markets and energy markets in general. When we look at a crude oil futures, they show those slowly declining over time. so we do hope that the energy prices do ease as we look forward over the next year,” said Hart.

While Hart predicts prices getting better, supply chain issues and natural disasters could harm future diesel prices.