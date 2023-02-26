SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff held a press conference on Sunday regarding the shooting in which one person died and two others were injured.

According to Sheriff Chad Sheehan, officers responded to a number of 911 calls at 6:47 p.m. on Friday regarding shots being fired inside a residence located on Buchanan Avenue.

Sheehan stated that when officials arrived at approximately 6:53 p.m., they were able to look through a window and allegedly saw one injured person lying on the floor. Upon seeing the injured party, deputies took immediate action to help and entered the residence.

Upon entering, they located a 12-year-old boy and removed him from the residence. Sheehan specified that the boy was one of the 911 callers, and the child provided information to officials that were “vital” for responders.

Meanwhile, officers found one man and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sheehan noted that the person that was observed through the window was the suspect, Raymond Rogers, 43, of Sergeant Bluff. Rogers’s injuries were allegedly resulting from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The victims were identified as Gerele Jones, 50, and Ashley Rogers, 40, both of Sergeant Bluff.

Sheriff Sheehan said that Gerele Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the father of the child who was removed.

“Any chance that anyone would have had to survive this incident is due to the courage that this young boy, this young man exhibited that evening,” said Sheehan, “I just want him to know how proud I am of him for the actions that he took that evening, and I want him to know that he did everything he could do to help everybody that was in that home that he loves.”

Sheehan specified that Raymond Rogers and Ashley Rogers were allegedly “estranged” spouses who had allegedly been separated for around one year.

During the conference, Sheehan also commemorated the responding officers for the actions they took. He stated that he “could not be more proud” of the officials who set aside their safety for others during the incident.

There are no other suspects but the investigation is ongoing.