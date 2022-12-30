SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors decided to opt to soon appoint a new county attorney their meeting last week.

Back in November 39-year-old Amy Zenor, the previous county attorney, was allegedly found to have been intoxicated at the county courthouse. Zenor was arrested and charged with public intoxication. According to court records, Zenor has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial on February 9.

In mid-December Zenor resigned from her position citing “a temporary medical disability and the voluntary suspension of [Zenor’s] license to practice law” as reasons for her resignation.

The county supervisors have two choices when it comes to replacing officials who have resigned, they can hold a special election or appoint someone to fill the role. The supervisors held a vote at their December 20 meeting in which all five members of the board agreed to take the route of appointing a replacement.

The date of when the vacancy will be filled has not yet been set. Zenor’s resignation does not go into effect until January 2. The supervisors will have 40 days from that date to appoint a replacement. A special election could still happen if a petition is submitted after the appointment is made.