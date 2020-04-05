Dickinson County Recycling Center will only accept green waste until further notice

MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dickinson Recycling Center in Milford will only take green waste until further notice.

The recycling center said as of Monday, it will be restricting person-to-person contact by accepting only green waste, such as grass, leaves, and brush for the safety of the community and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also mention that no other materials will be accepted at this time.

There will be a payment dropbox set up in the office window with a two-speaker system on hand when staff is available.

Otherwise, payments may be put into an envelope and placed in the dropbox for green waste disposal. Only cash or check payments will be accepted.

The pricing for yard waste is:

$0.50 per bag

$10 for a one-axle trailer or pickup

$20 for a two-axle trailer or single-axle truck

$30 for a double-axle truck

$60 for a roll-off or side-dump truck

The recycling center said these measures will stay in place until further notice.

The Dickinson County Recycling Center is open for green waste disposal on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For the latest updates, visit their website, call them at 712-338-2549, or email them at recycle@co.dickinson.ia.us.