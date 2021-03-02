Dickinson County Public Health to hold vaccination clinic March 8

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Dickinson County Public Health (DCPH) said they will hold a vaccination clinic on March 8.



According to a release, the health department said they’ve administered about 3,300 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

For this reason, DCPH will be holding vaccination clinics for the week of March 8 for people who meet three criteria:

A resident of Dickinson County

Who are age 75 or older

Have not received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Lakes Regional Healthcare Director of Population and Public Health Katy Burke said most of the vaccinated individuals have been the county’s most vulnerable residents based on a combination of their age and health conditions.

DCPH receives 300 doses each week and administers them as quickly as they are received.

For those who meet the criteria above, they’re encouraged to call DCPH at 712-339-6050 anytime between 1 p.m. on March 3, and 4:30 p.m. on March 5 to schedule a vaccination appointment.