Dickinson County Nature Center to host Volunteer Appreciation Day on March 2

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dickinson County Nature Center with the Dickinson County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will host a Volunteer Appreciation Day.

The Volunteer Appreciation Day is on March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Nature Center, located on 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji.

There will be coffee and refreshments available during the event.

It shows an appreciation for current Nature Center volunteers while looking for prospective new volunteers.

The Nature Center currently has more than 50 active volunteers who have donated more than 1,600 hours last year, including RSVP volunteers that are 55 years and older.

They greet visitors to the nature center all-year-long, answer phones, give tours, and assist with other activities as needed.

During the months of June through August, volunteers welcome guests, offer tours, and answer questions about the Westport Schoolhouse.

The Dickinson County Nature Center is also looking for more volunteers at the front desk and as docents with the recent addition of the Pollinator Paradise.

The Dickinson County Nature Center said in a press release that the event will help those “potentially interested in volunteering to learn more about the volunteer opportunities available at the Nature Center while meeting staff and talking with current volunteers.”

RSVP Coordinator in Dickinson County, DeNeitt VanDenBroeke, will be at the event to thank the RSVP Nature Center volunteers and to share additional volunteer opportunities throughout the county for anyone over the age of 55.

Some of the volunteer placements through RSVP include food pantries in the area, Meals on Wheels, elementary schools, providing medical transportation, and other community activities and events.

There are volunteer training sessions that will take place on March 26-27 and March 30-31 at 9 a.m.

