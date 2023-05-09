OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — Families are invited to cast their lines and reel in some fun at Westport Park for Family Fishing.

According to a release from the Dickinson County Nature Center, Family Nature Night will take place on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

The event will provide families with opportunities to connect with nature and learn about casting. After practicing casting, the fishing will begin.

“Family Nature Night is a great way to strengthen family relationships and support the importance of being good stewards of our natural resources,” said Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.

The release notes that event organizers will provide the fishing equipment, courtesy of Fisherman’s Factory Outlet. Anyone over the age of 16 will be required to have a valid Iowa fishing license if they plan to fish.

The program is catch and release. Additionally, families are advised to dress accordingly since the event will be outdoors.

The free program occurs monthly with each event featuring a new theme. Registration is required and must be completed 2 days before the event.

For additional information or questions call 712-336-6352.