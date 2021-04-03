Dickinson County Nature Center holding spring photography contest

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dickinson County Nature Center is holding a spring photography contest.

People of all ages are welcome to submit up to three photos of nature to the Nature Center for the public to enjoy. The photos will be displayed on the photography wall at the Nature Center.

“We’re excited to be accepting photos for our spring contest. We didn’t have a fall contest due to circumstances like the pandemic, but we can’t wait to see everyone’s photos from the past year,” said Community Relations Coordinator Daria Mather.

Participants are urged to take photos of landscapes, plants, and wildlife. Submissions will be accepted until May 1. Photos are required to be taken in the past year, but photos are not limited to Dickinson County locations.

“Accepting photos from around the world helps us to show so many beautiful places and be able to teach about them. There are so many differences in nature once you leave the places you know and to share those is amazing,” Mather said.

The photos will be judged in three age groups:

Ages 13 and younger

Ages 14 to 18

Ages 19 and older

Winners will be notified through email by May 15. Winners will have their photo displayed in the Nature Center, displayed as the Facebook cover photo on their page, and receive a $5 gift certificate to the Nature Store at the Nature Center.

“We are excited to see what people submit after spending so much time in nature over the last year,” Mather said.

To submit your photos follow these instructions:

Email up to three photos 1-15 MB in size to naturecenter@dickinsoncountyiowa.gov.

Photos must be labeled as firstnamelastname_location (Example: johnsmith_horseshoebend).

Photos need to be jpeg, png, or tiff files.

The body of the email needs to include the photographer’s name, location of the photo, the date the photo was taken, age of the photographer, and city of residence or short photo caption.

Learn more on Dickinson County’s Nature Center’s website.