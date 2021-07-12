Dickinson County, Iowa authorities searching for wanted man considered dangerous

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa are searching for a man wanted for first-degree robbery and other warrants and is considered dangerous.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on July 12, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Milford Police Department did a joint operation in the 1000 block of Highway 71 in Milford in an attempt was made to arrest Patrick Miles on active arrest warrants.

Miles was ordered to wear a monitor bracelet. The bracelet was found removed from his body in his home and Miles was not located.

The sheriff’s office said the HEAT tactical team was activated to execute the high risk arrest warrant.

If anyone sees Miles, call 911 and do not attempt to confront Miles, as authorities consider him dangerous.