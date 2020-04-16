Dickinson County food pantries utilize social distancing measures

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Dickinson County Food Pantries are continuing to serve those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak, but have slightly changed their way of doing so.
According to Lakes Regional Healthcare, the pantries have adopted social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other authorities to continue serving food.
Pantries are also considered essential services and will continue to operate, the healthcare provider said.
A list of Dickinson County food pantries including their hours and process for services can be found here.
If you need assistance getting food from a pantry, enter your request here.
