DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed wind turbine farm near the Iowa Great Lakes brings residents in Dickinson County together on Thursday, all looking for a reasonable solution.

Members of the group “Dickinson County Concerned Citizens” organized Thursday’s session attended by around 50 people.

Chicago-based Invenergy has filed for a permit to build up to 101 turbines as part of a wind farm facility in eastern Dickinson County. The concerned citizen’s group is asking for property rights protections, like those that land owners with turbines receive.

A request by the group for a moratorium on wind turbines was recently denied by county supervisors.

Their next step is to ask that the board of adjustments deny a permit for the turbine facility.

“It’s important to have the facts and I think each time we have a meeting there are more facts that come out and people are surprised whats going on and I encourage people to attend some of these meetings because they are very informative,” said Phil Petersen.

“Obviously, our mission is to inform people but then to call them to action because we need people to get involved if we’re going to have the board of adjustment deny this application they have to hear from the people,” said Kris Vankleek.

The Dickinson County Board of Adjustment plans a public hearing and possible vote on the application on October 23.

It is believed the turbines proposed for Dickinson County are taller than most, reaching from 168 to 180 meters into the sky.