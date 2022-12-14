SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Dickinson County woman has resigned from her position as County Attorney.

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the resignation of Amy Zenor, 39, from her position as Dickinson County Attorney, according to a copy of the resignation agreement obtained by KCAU 9.

The agreement cited “a temporary medical disability and the voluntary suspension of [Zenor’s] license to practice law” as reasons for her resignation.

Zenor’s resignation will go into effect at the end of January 2, 2023. During that time, she will still receive her salary but will not report to the office as per the agreement.

Zenor was charged with public intoxication in the Dickinson County Courthouse in November. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A non-jury trial is set to take place next year.