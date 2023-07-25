SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was arrested after he allegedly led authorities in a chase going 100 mph in Clay County, Iowa.

Saturday just after midnight, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle at the 2200 mile of 320th Street, about two miles north of Spencer, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was driven by Michael Daniels, 48, of Dickens.

Michael Daniels

Courtesy Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said that Daniels didn’t stop and led deputies in pursuit, lasting about 13 miles and exceeding 100 mph. Daniels later lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch at the 2900 mile of 320th Street. Daniels then tried to flee on foot, when he was then apprehended.

No one was injured during the incident.

Authorities arrested Daniels and charged him with felony eluding, driving while barred, speeding, improper use of registration, operation without registration, no proof of insurance, and failure to maintain control.

The Spencer Police Department assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.