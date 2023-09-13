SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Diamond Vogel in Orange City is celebrating the completion of phase two of its “Building on Success” initiative.

The ribbon cutting on Wednesday kicked off the new Innovation Center which added 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art laboratory and office space to the Orange City campus.

Up to 60 research and development scientists will be able to collaborate to continue on improvements to the company’s line of paints and coatings.

Diamond Vogel Chairman Drew Vogel told KCAU 9 that it’s important to bring everyone under one roof.

“We had a dream for a long time of consolidating and rather than having different parts of technology and product development in different parts and different buildings, the dream of putting it all together in one innovation center where they can all collaborate together,” Vogel said.

The “Building on Success” initiative started back in 2018 and plans for the opening of up to 155 jobs.