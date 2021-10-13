Diamond Vogel announces new innovation center

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Diamond Vogel held a ground breaking ceremony for their brand new innovation center.

The $15 million will add 36,000 square feet of laboratory and office space. The facility allows for more people to collaborate together.

Diamond Vogel’s Director of Marketing Matt Ferring said the center will help employees work together on new products.

“There’s going to be that ability to have those stand up conversations where some of the inspiration for our products are going to be able to come from and just being able to be in one spot where they’re going to be able to collaborate on a much easy basis and make sure that we end up with the best products and services that we can for our customers,” Ferring said.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of next year.