Diabetics hope NE bill will improve insulin costs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The price of diabetes comes at many costs. It costs time, peace of mind, and can be extremely expensive.

Siouxland diabetic, Nikki Keleher says she spends nearly $1,000 dollars on diabetic supplies she needs to survive.

Nikki says, “Every day I have to make sure that my pumps going to last me through the day, that I have enough insulin, that I bring my blood checker with me.”

But for those who can’t afford everything they need to survive, diabetes can cost them their lives.

Nikki’s husband, Donald Keleher says, “I think about it every day. He rationed insulin enough to where he started to have kidney issues from blood pressure spikes. Essentially that’s what killed him.”

A close family friend of the Keleher’s passed away at the age of just 32 from rationing the medications he needed to survive because he couldn’t pay for insulin.

Nikki says, “It’s what can happen to anybody and everybody who doesn’t take care of it as their suppose to.”

According to the American medical association, nearly 1 in 4 diabetics say they have rationed or skipped insulin doses because of cost. Hoping to lower those statistics, Nebraska Senator Kate Botz has proposed a bill that would cap patient expenses for insulin at 100 dollars a month.

Botz says, ” We think it’s only fair there be a minimum on the copays expected. Putting the news out about this bill we’ve gotten dozens of stories from folks who are struggling to pay for their insulin.”

A struggle that can have grave consequences.

Nikki says, “A lot of people just give up because it costs so much, but if there was something like that it would give people hope at least.”

Donald says, “There’s no reason someone should be dying because of an overpriced medicine.”