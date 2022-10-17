SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum is holding Día de los Muertos events for the community to join through the rest of the month of October.

According to a release from the Sioux City Museum, the Creciendo Nuestras Raices (Growing Our Roots) exhibition will be taking place from October 23 through November 5

The release explained that Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates friends and family who have passed away through an altar. The museum’s event theme, Creciendo Nuestras Raices), focuses on the indigenous elements of the Day of the Dead.

As part of the Creciendo Nuestras Raices exhibition, altars created by Morningside University students, Irving Elementary School families, and friends of the museum will be on display starting on October 23. The altars will be on display until November 5.

Other Día de los Muertos upcoming events by the Sioux City Public Museum include Growing Our Roots event on October 27 at 6:15 p.m. This event will show how art, music, and dance helps people grow their roots in the community.

On Saturday, October 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., the museum will host a Day of the Dead celebration that will feature youth dancers, face painting, and activities for kids. Also, a dance group from Irving Elementary School, La Perla Tapatia, will perform.

On Wednesday, November 2, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a book discussion for adults at the downtown branch of the Sioux City Public Library.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located on 4th street, and their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission into the museum is free, and additional information can be found on the Sioux City Museum website or by calling 712-279-6174.