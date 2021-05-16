UPDATE: Train derailment near Sibley, Iowa

NEAR SIBLEY, IOWA (KELO) — KCAU News is following developing news near Sibley, Iowa.

A viewer of our sister station KELOLAND submitted this video of a train derailment:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said at least 8 agencies are currently at the scene of the derailment to battle to blaze.

Dozens of cars are derailed, and the initial report came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday. A resident in Sibley reported an emergency alert around 3 p.m. for the area west of 2nd Avenue.

Hazmat train derailment and fire emergency personnel have implemented a 2.5-mile safety radius around the wreck.

KCAU News is sending a crew to the scene. We’ll update this story as more details are available.

Photo courtesy of Kari Elizabeth Godfrey Photography

Photo courtesy of Kari Elizabeth Godfrey Photography

Photo courtesy of Kari Elizabeth Godfrey Photography



Photo courtesy of Kari Elizabeth Godfrey Photography



Photo courtesy of Kari Elizabeth Godfrey Photography

This is a developing story.