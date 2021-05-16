UPDATE: Train derailment near Sibley, Iowa

NEAR SIBLEY, IOWA (KELO) — KCAU News is following developing news near Sibley, Iowa.
A viewer of our sister station KELOLAND submitted this video of a train derailment:
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said at least 8 agencies are currently at the scene of the derailment to battle to blaze.
Dozens of cars are derailed, and the initial report came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday. A resident in Sibley reported an emergency alert around 3 p.m. for the area west of 2nd Avenue.
Hazmat train derailment and fire emergency personnel have implemented a 2.5-mile safety radius around the wreck.
KCAU News is sending a crew to the scene. We’ll update this story as more details are available.
This is a developing story.