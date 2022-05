SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Spencer will be doing some roadwork in May.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a railroad crossing replacement on U.S. 18/71 in Spencer will require detouring U.S. 18/71 traffic beginning on May 16 until May 24, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured using Clay County roads M-50 and P-19.