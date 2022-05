SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be doing some roadwork in Cherokee County.

A concrete overlay project on Iowa 31 from U.S. 59 to Washta in Cherokee County will require detouring Iowa 31 traffic beginning on May 9, until late-June, weather permitting, according to the Iowa DOT District 3 office.

Traffic will be detoured on U.S. 59 to Cherokee County Road C-66. Cedar Valley Corp, LLC of Waterloo was awarded the $7.2 million dollar project.