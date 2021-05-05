Details released in bus rollover near Bronson

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County officials released details regarding a bus rollover near Bronson on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of County Home Road for a single-vehicle incident where a bus reportedly rolled onto its side.

Officials said there were more than 20 children were on the bus when it rolled onto its side. Only one child was transported by ambulance to MercyOne for knee pain. Other children sustained minor injuries.

Brian Lee Swanger was issued a citation for failure to have control while operating the school bus.

As a result of the investigation, and at the recommendation of the County Attorney’s Office, the bus driver Brian Lee Swanger was issued a citation for failure to have control while operating the school bus.

The Iowa State Patrol, Department of Transportation, Bronson Fire and Ambulance and Stockton Towing assisted the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.