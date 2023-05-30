SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Camp High Hopes Rib Fest is set to take place in late June, organizers announced Tuesday.

Rib Fest 2023 will take place June 24 at Hard Rock’s Battery Park. While there will be live entertainment, the “meat” of the event will be the barbeque. The public tasting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. The event has been sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

The annual fundraiser goes to help support programs for children and adults with disabilities at the local non-profit Camp High Hopes.

They estimate that between 15 and 20 amateur barbecue teams will compete during the event. There are still spots open, so if you’re interested in competing there’s still time to do so. If you’re interested in competing, call Camp High Hopes at 712-224-2267 or email them at events@camphighhopes.com.

Teams will compete for bragging rights and cash prizes in the ribs and chicken categories. Ribs and chicken are provided by Tyson Foods for competitors.

“We are so thankful for our community partners, like Tyson Foods and the Hard Rock, to be able to offer an exciting event to the public with Rib Fest,” said Camp High HOpes Executive Director Sarah Morgan. “It will be a great day to enjoy barbeque, live music, and entertainment all while helping to support a great cause like Camp High Hopes.”

Tyson has provided meat for the event for 9 years.

“We’re proud to partner with Camp High Hopes as the presenting sponsor and support Rib Fest once again this year,” said Tyson Foods Group President of Fresh Meats Shane Miller. “Many of our team members’ families benefit from the important services provided by Camp High Hopes, and Rib Fest helps to ensure these continue to be available to individuals, families, and the community.”

In addition to assistance from Tyson, the Hard Rock will be providing Battery Park as the event’s venue for the 8th year.

“Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is proud to be a part of this event every year to support Camp High Hopes,” said the Hard Rock’s Director of Marketing Shannon Pauling. “This event captures their mission of fun and community by bringing people together with the best ribs, chicken, and music around!”

Live music will be performed by the band Trust, who is making their second appearance at Rib Fest.

The kid zone at Rib Fest will see an expansion this year with additional games and activities, organizers said. They are also hoping to have a pig at the event for the Kiss a Pig booth. There will also be opportunities provided by the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Department for kids to check out trucks.

A raffle will also be held, offering a grill and many other prizes.

Additionally, Camp High Hopes will be hosting Rib Fest Roadside, a drive-through rib sale that will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 10.

The annual event usually draws thousands of people, and organizers expect another large crowd this year. Guests who pre-purchase wristbands will get an additional discount on entry. Additional details can be found on Camp High Hope’s website.