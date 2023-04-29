SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This week we learned that longtime educator and civil rights leader Flora Lee passed away. Now we have details on Flora’s celebration of life.

A funeral service will be held this coming Wednesday, May 3, at 1 p.m.at the Sioux City Orpheum Theater, according to Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes. Rev. Dr. Albert Mosley will lead the service.

Ahead of the funeral, there will be time for visitations with Flora’s family on Tuesday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The visitation will be immediately followed by a prayer service officiated by Deacon Andrew Pearson at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel at 7p.m.

There will also be a private burial held at Logan Park Cemetery.

And if you’d like to give your condolences but wont be able to attend, you can click here to submit an online condolence.

Over the years Lee wore many hats, from a strategist and consultant for the North West Area Education Agency for 20 years to recently being appointed the executive director of the Sioux City’s Women Aware organization.

Friends said Lee was a woman that touched many lives in Siouxland through the many organizations she was part of, but her goal to help improve Sioux City and its residents shined bright in everything she did.