SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With warm temperatures hopefully on the way, Siouxlanders may be dusting off their bikes soon.

The Plywood Trail project is named after two counties it connects, Plymouth and Woodbury, and leaders from five Siouxland communities along its route are working together to keep the ball rolling on its construction.

Members of the Plywood Trail Foundation said their mission is connecting communities and over the last several weeks the Siouxland Initiative along with partners from Hinton, Merrill, Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff have collaborated to do just that.

They’re trying to fundraise locally to meet a 60% threshold for a Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation Grant.

A few weeks ago the group was more than $2 million short of the needed $19 million price tag.

Today, Sioux City Parks and Rec Director Matt Salvatore said they need just $200,000 to meet their goal as the grant would match the other 40%.

Salvatore talked about why their plan first Destination Iowa’s design.

“One of the priorities for the grant was for regional trail connections and I think we’ll have one of the best in the state. I can’t think of another area in this state that will be able to rival what we’re doing here, so excited about the opportunity,” Salvatore said.

The Plywood Trail currently comes to an end on the southern side of Le Mars but if organizers are able to secure the Destination Iowa grant, Siouxlanders will soon be able to keep on pedaling.

Salvatore said several major trail projects are a part of the application including the Merrill to Le Mars Plywood Track where the ground was broken last winter extending the Floyd River Trail by Leeds to Hinton and completing the Pedestrian Bridge Project connection Riverside’s trail to Dakota Dunes.

A member of the Plywood Trail Foundation summed up why this investment is necessary for Siouxland to remain competitive with other urban cities in the region.

“Sioux City is by far the largest city in Iowa that doesn’t have a trail that connects it to another city, 20 30 miles away. By connecting the trails, it really does make a big difference,” Bob Desmidt said.

If Siouxland is awarded the Destination Iowa Grant, the connection between Le Mars and Merrill is expected to be completed by the end of next summer.