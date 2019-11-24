Dessert auction raises over $24,000 for Northwest Iowa kids

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over $24,000 raised for Northwest Iowa kids at a dessert auction in Orange City, Iowa.

A press release said business owners, community supporters and agency partners gathered at the Prairie Winds Event Center in Orange City to bid on locally-made desserts. A raspberry almond cake, donated from Scratch Cupcakery of West Des Moines, Iowa, went for $2,200.

The total amount of money raised was $24,080 and it will be used to help send kids to Camp Autumn, a therapeutic camp for children ages 4-21, located near Sutherland, Iowa.

“We are grateful for our wonderful dessert makers for their contributions to our annual fundraiser. Each year, we are amazed by the beautiful creations these talented individuals donate,” said Katie Ping, the marketing and event coordinating for the non-profit, Seasons.

Seasons was the host of the event and provides Northwest Iowa residents with psychiatric and behavioral services.