Despite lumber prices down from record-high levels, Siouxland homebuilders still feel sting

SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought about challenges for nearly every industry but especially the homebuilding market.

Since April 2020, the cost of lumber products for an average single-family home rose $30,000. Many recent reports have come out about a sharp drop in lumber prices, but that’s not the case for all products such as plywood and oriented strand board, better known as OSB.

“This past year, they hit record high prices. They’ve come down quite a bit, depending on what it is. OSB remains quite elevated, but the dimensional and stuff has come down some,” said Mike Redmond of Lechner Lumber.

In fact, since April 2020, OSB prices have skyrocketed by close to 500 percent and is still rising, according to the National Home Builders Association. On average, a single-family home uses 2,200 square feet of plywood and more than 6,800 square feet of OSB.

Of course, lumber isn’t the only supply needed to build a home. Other commodities such as steel, plumbing, electrical wire, have all been tough to find for contractors over the past year.

“There was a time where people were waiting six to eight months to get appliances. There was contractors that were struggling getting wire and conduit to finish projects and stuff. It’s been a challenge,” said Redmond.

Pat Redmond became the general manager of Lechner Lumber just before the pandemic started. He’s witnessed supply issues due to a variety of reasons.

“Gas, trucking, you know everything that it takes to get lumber to where it needs to go. And then the fires now, the fires last year, the beetle, Canada not being able to get across the border with some things. There’s a lot of factors,” said Redmond.

Even though framing lumber prices have declined since their all-time peak, they’re still about twice as high as pre-pandemic levels, but Redmond said business is booming.

“What’s surprising to me is that customers still come and pay that high price. We haven’t seen a decline in business,” said Redmond.



Redmond said that he hasn’t seen a decline in demand at Lechner Lumber because contractors still have projects to complete and low interest rates offset the high commodity prices for those looking to build a home.