Sheriff provides timeline of disappearance and search

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been more than two weeks since a local man was reported missing, and officials are still on the case with the hopes of locating him. On Saturday, officials released an update on the investigation so far.

David Schultz, 53, of Wall Lake has been missing since November 21 after he left home to drop a load of pigs off at Wieckman’s hog-buying station in Sac City.

The Sac County Sheriff’s office put out a release on Saturday that provided a timeline for when Schultz went missing, the search, and where the case stands.

Disappearance timeline

Schultz left his home at around 7 p.m. on November 20, to pick up the pigs from Eagle Grove and take them to Sac City. His wife reported him as missing at 2:23 p.m. on November 21 when she was unable to contact him.

At 3:04 p.m. on November 21, a Sac County Secondary Road employee reported to the sheriff’s office that a semi-tractor trailer had been parked at the intersection of 190th Street and Union Avenue, which had been sitting there for several hours. It was determined that the semi belonged to Schultz. His wallet and phone were still inside.

The search timeline

Law enforcement spent the next several hours searching the area on foot and with a K9 with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol airwing unit. An airplane equipped with forward-looking infra-red was dispatched but did not detect a heat signature consistent with a person.

Law enforcement, local firefighters, and volunteers would expand the ground search for the next two days. Officials also deployed drones to assist with the search, but nothing of value was found.

Officials with Sac County and Wright County obtained load records and interviewed crew members at the hog confinement that Schultz was scheduled to load from. Investigators discovered that he had been late but picked up his load and left at around 10:50 p.m.

Using cell phone data, investigators found that Schultz arrived at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 71 at around 12:18 a.m. The data showed that his phone continued traveling north to where the truck was found, suggesting that his truck may have been there since 12:40 a.m. on November 21.

Video footage showed that Schultz was at a truck stop east of Fort Dodge on Highway 20 at mile marker 126. He was at the truck stop for 16 minutes before leaving. He was seen heading west by a DOT camera on Highway 20 west of the MM126 truck stop. This was the last time he was seen, according to the release.

Video surveillance from businesses around Wieckman Hog Buying station showed that Schultz never made it to Wieckman’s. Authorities continued searching for additional footage from Eagle Grove to Fort Dodge, but they were unable to find any.

The investigation following the search

According to the release, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has assisted with a forensic search of Schultz’s phone. They confirmed that he had not gone through a U.S. Bordering Crossing.

Officials learned that a person named David Shultz had booked a one-way flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Phoenix, Arizona in the late afternoon of November 21. Authorities worked with the Minneapolis Airport Police and the airline to follow this lead. However, after viewing footage of the gate and receiving ticketing information, it was determined that it was not the David Schultz that is missing.

The release states that the DCI is continuing to assist in examining other digital evidence that has been obtained or requested through a subpoena or search warrant.

Over 100,000 acres have been searched by the United Cajun Navy and volunteers. The release specified that David Schultz has not been located.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127, or your local law enforcement agency.

Agencies that have assisted in this case include the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake View Police Department, the Sac County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and Minneapolis police.