SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite some technical issues, the Siouxland Big Give saw big success Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m., the card processer for online donation site had falsely flagged fraud due to the high volume of donations coming through, but that didn’t stop the event from being a huge success with the campaign raising more that $190,000 for area non-profits.

“Reached our goal but in the best interest of a community that is very generous and in the best interest of the non-profits who worked very hard to share their story and come up with these projects that they need and then also in fairness with to the donors who really wanted to support these non-profits, that we would leave it open,” said Katie Roberts of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

The site will be open until midnight Wednesday for donors who had tried to make a donations last night, but were not able to.