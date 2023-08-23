SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– As temperatures continue to exceed 90 degrees, a Nebraska cattle ranch has experienced an increase in heat-related deaths in their herd.

Cousins Derek and Zach Morgan have been working with cattle alongside their dad’s brother and Doug for roughly 15 years. The cousins said this heat is unbearable to be in, for all creatures

“Yeah it’s not fun, you get out here and start at 7 in the morning and you’re soaked by 7:30 cause you’re sweating so much,” said Zach Morgan, a Nebraska cattle farmer.

The Morgan’s Feedlot is raising roughly 6,500 cows this year, with most of them enduring the scorching heat.

“Cattle I think are most comfortable when it’s 40, 50 degrees if their hides are dry so you double that temperature on’em and the bigger they get the hotter it is on’em,” said Derek Morgan, a Nebraska cattle farmer.

“It really throws them off feed. “When you think about it in a hundred degrees and they’re basically at an all-you-can-eat buffet all day, they don’t really much feel like eating, so it’s not good in that sense,” said Zach.

To keep the cattle cool and comfortable, the Morgan family uses a variety of tools and techniques.

“We’ve been going out and watering the cattle every day, also put some shades in for the fatter cattle. We have 3 shades right now, we have a confinement building they’re in shade all day. It’s a big building with a roof kinda designed to always pull air through it,” said Zach.

“We do bed cattle too. I don’t know they say it’s cooler than the ground, sun reflecting off the ground, so we do go out there with straw bales bed em so they can lay on that,” said Derek.

Between late July and the past week’s hot temperatures, the Morgan family told KCAU 9 that they had a few dozen cattle die due to heat-related illnesses. Zach Morgan said it’s rough being a cattle farmer at times.

“You know, your main deal being a farmer and raising livestock is you wanna get ’em out of here and keep’em comfortable as long as you can. and when you have events like this there’s certain times where nature takes over and there’s nothing you can do,” said Zach.

According to the DNR, 370 cattle deaths were recorded in July just in Iowa alone. It’s too early to know how many have died during this heat wave.