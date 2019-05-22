Design plans for new Yankton aquatics center put on display

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People of Yankton got to see the designs for a new aquatic center coming to town on Tuesday night.

The $15 million center was approved by voters in December. Designs for the Huether Family Aquatic Center were unveiled at an open house. People in Yankton say the new center has been needed for a long time. The current pool was built over 70 years ago and has many structural issues.

“Oh, it’s just very impressive. I just can’t wait till they get this whole project completed. It’s gonna be such a nice addition to the city of Yankton, for families and children in town it’s gonna be awesome,” said Marv Ekeren of Yankton.

Yankton students got to help design the Aquatics center after builders asked local kids to help pick themes for the new center.

“Let’s get the kids to vote and let’s give them the opportunity to decide what type of aquatics facility they have. Just really cool to see to get those votes coming in, and we really hope the kids are excited about at the end of the day when they come to the facility they can say we got to help design that,” said Landscape Architect and Project Manager David Locke.

The project will receive bids over the summer and the first phase of construction will begin at the end of the swimming season. The project is predicted to be completed by October of 2020 and will open for the 2021 summer season.