Design and Dine 2021 held with picture-perfect selfie stations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual fundraiser for the Crittenton Center returned Thursday night, but with a few changes.

This year, guests could strike a pose for a good cause. The local designers who create and decorate table layouts created picture stations where guests were able to smile for the camera.

“It’s really exciting to see people wanting to support our prevention programs all the way up to our response when children have been abused or neglected. It just warms our hearts to know that people care about the children in our community and that they want to support the work in which we’re doing.” said Kim Scorza, Crittenton Center Executive Director.

Country Celebrations hosted the event.

Last year’s Design and Dine brought in more than $81,000 despite going virtual due to pandemic restrictions.