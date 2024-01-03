SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop Wednesday afternoon in Sioux City at Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant.

The governor spoke to a standing-room-only group. He discussed several topics such as the U.S/Mexico border, student loan debt, and the military.

DeSantis spoke afterwards about how he feels about the Iowa caucuses, which are just under two weeks away.

“I’m excited. I mean, we got a ground fault of support,” he said. “We’re not going to stop, we’re going to go through all the way there, continuing to build support. But I think what we’ve been able to produce on the ground, in terms of the organization, to turn out the people that you need… I think it’s been as good as anyone’s done in the Iowa caucus in modern history. So we’re going to take that and bring it in for a landslide landing on the 15th.”

“We really appreciate all of the enthusiasm and all of the support,” DeSantis said. “You know, people out there, they want their voice to be heard, and they understand that ultimately, it’s Iowans that decide, not anybody else.”

Governor DeSantis also visited Sioux Center for a “countdown to caucus” tour stop on Wednesday evening.