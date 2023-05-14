SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Sioux Center on Saturday, along with other Iowa Republicans for the 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic.

Hundreds of Siouxlanders grabbed some food and sat down to listen to Republican leaders and speakers like Governor Kim Reynolds.

Iowa’s 4th district congressman Randy Feenstra shared the spotlight today with special guest Ron DeSantis from Florida.

During the event, both DeSantis and Feenstra talked about the similarities between how the states are run.

“We have two governors that are built on focusing on conservatism, and that’s what we’re here today, fiscal conservatism. Making sure that our children’s education is run by the parents, the parents decide children’s education. We also heard about what we can do to grow our economy, to get our fiscal house in order and stop this out-of-control spending,” said Feenstra

Donald Trump was set to hold a rally in Des Moines on Saturday. However, severe weather conditions caused it to be canceled.